Man United join race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah

Man United have entered the race to sign Bayern Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah amid interest from Spanish duo Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tah is attracting interest from across Europe, with Real Madrid and Barcelona showing the most interest in securing the centre-back’s services.

He had agreed a deal to join Barcelona but the move is being held up with Hansi Flick’s side currently unable to register new players.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Man United are now hoping to take advantage of the uncertainty and sign Tah.

The defender has been a key component to Leverkusen’s recent success under Xabi Alonso, popping up with three goals in his 46 games across all competitions this season.