Man Utd rival Real Madrid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah
Manchester United are challenging Real Madrid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.
The Germany international is off contract in June and has refused to consider talks over a new deal.
As such, Tah will leave Bayer as a free agent this summer, though is yet to settle terms with any interested club.
Several media outlets have reported that Tah has a verbal agreement with Barcelona .
However, Barcelona have not reached a final agreement. He has also been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in recent times .
Now, Sky Sports reports that United are actively considering trying to sign Tah.
The fallen English giants are ready to challenge Real, Barça and Bayern for the 29 year-old stopper.
Real are said to have an advantage as Bayer coach Xabi Alonso is expected to leave for Real this summer to succeed Carlo Ancelotti.