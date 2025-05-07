Newcastle jump into battle for Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah

Newcastle United are jumping into the race for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Tah is off contract in June and was expected to move to Barcelona this summer.

However, that move appears off, with Tah being linked with Manchester United over the past week.

And The Sun says Newcastle are also watching Tah's situation leading up to the summer market.

Toon chiefs see Tah as an alternative to Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi. As Tah's deal is running down, Newcastle can act now to secure him to a pre-contract, though for now are keeping their powder dry.