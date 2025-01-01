Prem six circle as Barcelona face losing Olmo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Premier League clubs are circling for Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo.

Barca have had two attempts to register Olmo rejected by local courts and it now appears his contract is set to be terminated.

Mundo Deportivo says six English clubs have their eyes on the attacking midfielder.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Olmo's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2030.

However, it's understood a clause in the deal releases Olmo in the event he is not registered by Barca. The Blaugrana have failed to satisfy the financial rules of LaLiga in order to fit Olmo and fellow summer signing Pau Victor under their wage ceiling.

