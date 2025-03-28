Agents for Lille striker David fielding approaches from across Europe

Lille striker Jonathan David is fielding interest from across Europe.

The Canada international is off contract at the end of the season and now free to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club.

The i Paper reports that as many as six clubs in the Premier League want to sign David.

Newcastle, Manchester United, Tottenham, West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool have all made contact with the player's representatives.

However, there is also interest from Spain and Italy. Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus are still interested in David.

David will not extend his contract with Lille - and that it is unlikely that he will end up at Liverpool or United.

The reason is that Liverpool boss Arne Slot and United's Rúben Amorim are prioritising a different type of striker for their attack this summer.