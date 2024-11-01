The anti-Klopp? How Slot's attitude and approach has re-energised Jurgen's Liverpool squad

COMMENT: There's contracts running down. The one signing he's made is in traction. And he's only months into a new job in a new country. Just how has Arne Slot and Liverpool settled into eachother so quickly? Could it be that he's nothing like his predecessor...?

Another club. Another time. Indeed, another personality. And you fancy the place would be falling apart. FSG have barely lifted a finger to secure new deals for their captain, their record goalscorer and their best academy graduate since Steven Gerrard. As it stands, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold could commit to new, foreign clubs in less than two months' time. All that talent. All that experience. Effectively 25 per cent of everything that is good about the Liverpool XI lost - and for nothing. As we say, at another club, under another manager, it would be marked as scandalous. The headlines would be screaming daily. But not for Liverpool. At least, not for Arne Slot's Liverpool.

Instead, he's backed all three players. He's leaned on them. They may not be around come season's end, but for now, Slot has thrown in his lot with them. While the board continues to hesitate, the manager has given all three Champions League winners 100 per cent commitment - which has been reciprocated. Those early whispers of Van Dijk being unsure about his fellow Dutchman. Or even the latest indications from Alexander-Arnold that any offer from Real Madrid would be enough for him to pack his bags. The reportage has lasted days, rather than weeks. Any chance of a media-influenced rift inside the dressing room, quickly extinguished.

The fitness of Fede Chiesa is another situation that has largely escaped scrutiny. Sure, there's been bits and pieces in the English and Italian press. But there's been no hand-wringing. No finger pointing or accusations. Like with messers Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold. Chiesa's inability to get on the pitch has largely flown under the radar.

Sure, winning helps. But it's a thing of chickens and eggs. Just how much of a contribution has the lack of scrutiny on the issues inside the dressing room helped Slot get to grips with his new squad and guide them to second-place on the table? And further, just how much has the contrast of Slot's personality and that of Jurgen Klopp's made the difference?

The touchline approach has been highlighted. And rightly so. Where Klopp would bellow and ball out his players over the 90 minutes. Slot acts the opposite, happier to sit back and observe, without the need to play up to fans and prowl the touchline.

But more so, it's also about Slot's approach to those around him. So far, we've not seen him attack the FA and the Premier League, as Klopp would. Yes, he had a pop at the match officials after the Carabao Cup win at Brighton in midweek. But again, he didn't make a huge issue out of his yellow card. And for now, in terms of the opposition, he's kept his own counsel. Slot has not taken aim at any opposition manager, their tactics nor their players.

In contrast, just this week, we had Klopp choosing to reignite a feud with Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid captain. On the Kroos brothers' podcast, Klopp wasn't prodded nor pushed about Ramos, he volunteered his criticism. That's Klopp. That's his nature. Toni and Felix Kroos, of course, will be delighted with the extra publicity Klopp's character assassination generated for their show. But that's just it, for Liverpool, such indulgence didn't always hit the mark.

For this column, Klopp's resignation was timely. And we're now seeing why. Liverpool's players, particularly the senators, were burned out. Klopp's message. His approach. It was all becoming jaded. And the proof of that is in the response of the same personnel to a new attitude from a new manager. Again, we can talk tactics. We can highlight the more considered, possession game Liverpool are developing under Slot. But it's really about the energy and enthusiasm shown by the players at his disposal. Something has chimed between Klopp's squad and his successor. By rights, given all the issues, this shouldn't be happening...

Of course, for the neutrals, we're all waiting for that inevitable slump. For the run of results which will test the manager and his relationship with the players. Can he guide them through such setbacks? Will the players respond? That'll be the test.

But for now, Slot can only be judged on what he and Liverpool are currently achieving. And what he and his staff are doing is clearly working. His three major players have no idea where they and their families will be living next year. His one signing can't get out of the medical room. And he and his staff are still adjusting to their new surroundings.

This shouldn't be working. This new Liverpool shouldn't be working. But it is. And it's in no small way due to the contrast between Arne Slot and his predecessor.