Emile Heskey exclusive: Contract talks could influence Liverpool title push

Liverpool hero Emile Heskey believes the squad's contract controversy could hit their title push later in the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the campaign, which has left many fans biting their nails as negotiations are yet to start with two of the three stars.

Heskey was questioned whether the trio are auditioning for other clubs such as Real Madrid.

He told Tribalfootball.com: “I do believe that Virgil Van Dijk has spoken about how discussions (with the club) have started. I don’t think there will be auditions. We are talking about top level players within player recruitment, within clubs they know which players they want anyway. Whoever is in for them they know what they are in for rather than any kind of audition.

“I believe that they will all start their negotiations now, Virgil has mentioned that he has started so that’s a great thing and we just hope that we can draw a line in that and we can move forward.”

Despite Liverpool’s unprecedented start to the season, which sees them at the top of the league, Heskey believes that the contract scenario is lurking in the background as the season continues.

“It is always going to be something that is looming over your head when you’ve got players of that level as well because at that level you are talking about captains, leaders, game deciders that have not signed a contract and it’s looming over your head.

“It is not easy but you have to take your hat off to them to still be performing like they are when they haven’t got a contract at the end of the season. I wouldn’t say they are fighting for their contracts as they are top players but they just haven’t got their contracts at the minute.”

- Emile Heskey was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Bet Ideas