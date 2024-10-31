Klopp reignites Liverpool feud with Real Madrid legend Ramos: I could never understand that mentality

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has launched a new attack on Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

Now football chief at Red Bull, Klopp remains angry with Ramos' actions in the 2016 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Ramos and Mohamed Salah clashed which saw the Reds striker forced off with a damaged shoulder.

Klopp was a guest on the podcast Einfach mal Luppen, hosted by brothers Toni and Felix Kroos. At one point during the conversation, in statements collected by Sport1, Klopp asked the former Real Madrid player directly about the man who was his teammate for many years.

"Is Mr Ramos really a good guy?" Klopp asked Toni Kroos.

"He's a very good teammate," the former Real Madrid midfielder replied.

The Liverpool legend's reply made his opinion of the centre-back clear: "I find it hard to believe, that's why he won't be my favourite player."

Kroos then asked him if he would have liked to have Ramos in his own team.

"I always thought my centre-backs were good enough not to be involved in such actions," Klopp replied.

The German also recalled the play that ended with Salah injured.

"What is considered intelligent... of course he cannot know that he more or less destroyed his shoulder, but we all know that he accepted it. I could never understand that mentality. We can go back through my teams, I never had players like that .

"When I had them, I made sure they stopped being there at some point. That's too much for me. And then, the goals we conceded (in the final). That day I thought: 'What exactly have we done for this to happen?' That day was unfair, subjectively."