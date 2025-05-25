Ten Hag to be named Bayer Leverkusen coach after terms struck

Erik ten Hag is set to be named new coach of Bayer Leverkusen.

After former Bayer coach Xabi Alonso was confirmed as taking charge of Real Madrid today, Ten Hag is set to step in at Leverkusen.

The former Manchester United manager, 55, has agreed a contract with Bayer to 2027.

The Dutchman's appointment by Bayer will be confirmed at the beginning of the week. Bayer have turned to Ten Hag after receiving a rejection from Como coach Cesc Fabregas.

Ten Hag was sacked by United before Christmas and his appointment by Bayer marks a return to Germany for the Dutchman, who had a spell as Bayern reserves coach over 105 years ago.