Dwight Yorke fires warning shot at Manchester United and Ruben Amorim

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has given a stark assessment of the club’s current state, saying the 'talented' squad lacks the mindset needed to compete with Liverpool and other top Premier League teams.

United endured a disastrous 2024/25 season, finishing 15th in the English Premier League with just 42 points from 38 matches, their lowest-ever league finish in 51 years.

Advertisement Advertisement

Beyond the English top flight, Ruben Amorim’s squad also fell short in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. However, their hopes of securing silverware were finally dashed after a 1-0 loss to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

While expressing disappointment in his assessment of his former team’s recent campaign, the retired striker stressed the urgent need for change at Old Trafford as the Red Devils strive to regain their former glory.

United endured a torrid season Mark Pain / Alamy / Profimedia

"I think it's been well documented. It's been a really poor season by our standards," Yorke told Flashscore.com.

"Of course, we don't like to see Manchester United in the position that they are, but it is where the club is at the moment.

"It has been a very difficult campaign all round, and so we have to sort of look at this season and have a reflection and hopefully come back stronger and with a bit of fighting spirit.

"If we are finishing 15th in the league, then something is really wrong. So, we have to reflect and start building immediately."

With no European football to contend with, Manchester United will have a much lighter schedule next season.

They will kick off their campaign with a pre-season friendly against old rivals Leeds United on July 19th at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

United lack mentality to compete with top clubs

Yorke was also clear in his warning that Manchester United are currently “way off the mark” when it comes to genuinely challenging reigning English champions Liverpool and the other “big boys” in the Premier League.

The Red Devils, once the dominant force in English football, now face the challenge of regaining their status amid tough competition.

When asked whether the current squad has the mentality to challenge England’s top clubs, the Trinidad and Tobago coach responded, "I don't think so. They (Manchester United) are probably not in the conversation right now.

"Let's get back to trying to compete at a very consistent, sort of consistent, what we do consistently.

"And if we can do that, then we'll have to see where we finish. But in terms of challenging the big boys in the minute, we're way off the mark."

'Amorim must deliver results now'

Following the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, Amorim was appointed as the club’s permanent manager, a decision that sparked major debate among fans.

The Portuguese coach took over a talented but inconsistent squad. With huge pressure to win at Old Trafford, Yorke was asked how much time the manager should be given to deliver results.

He added: "I don't know the exact amount of time. What I do know as a manager, you've got to win football matches.

"And the more you go about not winning football matches, you're certainly making life difficult for yourself.

"So, I think as any manager, (he has) got to find a way how to try and win football matches and be a little bit more consistent.

"And I think that's what you will be aiming to do. But certainly, if you're not winning football matches, you are sort of forcing the way in terms of trying to put a real negative spin on it."

Amorim is under huge pressure as United manager Anggara/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

When asked what he would do differently if he were part of Amorim’s squad, he stated: "Well, first to begin with, I would need some players.

"If I don't get the players, then it's a bit difficult to sort of even implement those ideas. I think that there is enough in the team.

"I think there is a lot of talent within the squad. You've just got to find a way to win football matches."

Yorke on Sunderland's return to the Premier League

After a trophy-filled career at Manchester United, the former Trinidad and Tobago striker went on to play for Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, and Sydney FC.

On August 31, 2006, he signed with Sunderland FC to reunite with former Red Devils teammate Roy Keane, who was managing the Black Cats at the time. After retiring at the club, he was appointed assistant manager at the Stadium of Light.

He shared his thoughts on Sunderland’s return to top-flight football after their victory over Sheffield United in the play-off final.

"Well, Sunderland, I'm delighted for them obviously," said Yorke.

"And the reality is, as we've seen, the teams that are coming down are teams that have been promoted as well. So, they will know exactly what to do and they need to get up to a good start."