Bayer Leverkusen target Man Utd attacker as Wirtz replacement

Paul Vegas
Bayer Leverkusen are eyeing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international is currently on-loan at Chelsea, but rather than sign him outright for £23m, the Blues will instead pay a £5m penalty and send him back to his parent club.

United are eager to shift out Sancho, with the winger not in the plans of manager Ruben Amorim.

The Independent says Bayer are keen, convinced Sancho can recapture the form he showed in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund in the past.

Bayer see Sancho as a replacement for wantaway attacker Florian Wirtz and will have the spending power to sign the winger with both Wirtz and the Liverpool-bound Jeremie Frimpong to generate a massive £120-130m from their sales this summer.

