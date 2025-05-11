Man Utd ready to sell Sancho back to Bundesliga

Tribal Football
Bayer Leverkusen are ready to move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international has spent the second-half of this season on-loan with Chelsea, but has failed to do enough to convince them to pursue a permanent deal.

Instead, reports the Mirror, Chelsea intend to send Sancho back to United, paying a £5m penalty fee in the process.

United chiefs have no plans to keep Sancho around and now Bayer have come forward seeking a deal. Former club Borussia Dortmund are also showing interest.

And United are willing to drop the £25m fee written into Sancho's Chelsea deal to smooth negotiations, knowing the player's personal terms could become an issue.

United will aim to sell for £20m, counting on either Bundesliga club meeting Sancho's £300,000-a-week contract demands.

 

