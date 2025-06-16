Chelsea enquire about £42m Lyon star to replace Sancho

Chelsea have made inquiries about Lyon star Malick Fofana as they search for a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

According to The Athletic, the Blues have made a verbal inquiry about 20-year-old Lyon winger Malick Fofana as they aim to strengthen their squad this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Premier League club is targeting right-footed wide players for the flanks after deciding against making Sancho’s transfer from Manchester United permanent.

Enzo Maresca recently acknowledged the team’s shortage of true wingers and vowed to explore the transfer market to strengthen the squad.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens as they seek to reinforce their flanks.