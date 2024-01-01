Ten Hag speaks on Hojlund Man Utd return

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag was noncommittal on the fitness of Ramsus Hojlund.

Ten Hag was asked when the forward may be back in first team training and then match action.

Hojlund, who was injured during United’s preseason tour of the USA, also struggled with injury issues throughout last season.

Ten Hag told reporters: "After the break, but when after the break? We have to see how he develops, how he can progress, during the break to get match-fit.

“He returned on the pitch, but it will take a while before he's up (to speed) because everyone has seen, it happens in the first game (of his pre-season).

“So he needs to go up and to build some fitness.”