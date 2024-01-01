René Meulensteen exclusive: Zirkzee has everything to succeed at Man Utd

United announced Zirkzee's arrival on Sunday, with the Holland striker moving from Bologna for a fee of €40m.
Meulensteen told Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen: “I like him, I like the boy. He’s a young boy, he’s got good height, he’s tall, he’s mobile and he had a good season with Bologna last year.
“In my opinion, I mean I am not Ronald Koeman but I would have started him against England because he would’ve caused many problems, he’s much more of a striker.
“He is young but he creates that level of unpredictability and tactically he is a very good player.”
In terms of balance in the side, Meulensteen, however, is worried that there is not enough experience to learn around the young Dutchman.
“It is a really good price for him, I think there is a lot of upsides, I guess the question would be with Rasmus Hojlund being of a similar age, would it have made sense to buy a more established striker? But there are not that many about.
“For example, somebody like Harry Kane going to United you know you would get 25 goals-plus and then you would have many learning off that, but now you have two young players and it will be interesting to see how that works out.”
- René Meulensteen was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Free Bets