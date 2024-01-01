René Meulensteen exclusive: Zirkzee has everything to succeed at Man Utd

René Meulensteen exclusive: "would it have made sense to buy a more established striker?" rather than Joshua Zirkzee?

Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen says the club has done excellent business signing Joshua Zirkzee.

United announced Zirkzee's arrival on Sunday, with the Holland striker moving from Bologna for a fee of €40m.

Meulensteen told Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen: “I like him, I like the boy. He’s a young boy, he’s got good height, he’s tall, he’s mobile and he had a good season with Bologna last year.

“In my opinion, I mean I am not Ronald Koeman but I would have started him against England because he would’ve caused many problems, he’s much more of a striker.

“He is young but he creates that level of unpredictability and tactically he is a very good player.”

In terms of balance in the side, Meulensteen, however, is worried that there is not enough experience to learn around the young Dutchman.

“It is a really good price for him, I think there is a lot of upsides, I guess the question would be with Rasmus Hojlund being of a similar age, would it have made sense to buy a more established striker? But there are not that many about.

“For example, somebody like Harry Kane going to United you know you would get 25 goals-plus and then you would have many learning off that, but now you have two young players and it will be interesting to see how that works out.”

