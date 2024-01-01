DONE DEAL: Copenhagen midfielder Højlund signs for Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Copenhagen midfielder Oscar Højlund has signed for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Oscar is the younger brother of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Advertisement Advertisement

Midfielder Hojlund leaves FCK for €1.35m and has signed a deal to 2029 with Die Adler.

He said, "Eintracht Frankfurt is a great club that I have heard very good things about in Denmark. Of course, I have heard about the European Cup victory in 2022 and the incredible support of the fans in Barcelona and Seville, for example.

"I am happy to be here. I'm an Eagles fan and I can't wait to meet the Eintracht fans in person."