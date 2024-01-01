Scholes: Holjund and Zirkzee not enough for Man Utd attack

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has some words of wisdom for his old club.

The former midfielder has urged United to sign an elite striker for boss Erik ten Hag.

Despite Joshua Zirzkee arriving to support Rasmus Hojlund, Scholes fears that United lack goals in their squad.

"When I think about Manchester United, I think about brilliant center-forwards," he said during a recent TV gig.

"I think they’ve had one young one last year in Rasmus Hojlund who they have had to rely on and it was a little bit unfair. He’s a young player, still learning the game.

“They’ve bought another young one (Zirkzee)… I would like to see an experienced center-forward come and help with that and virtually guarantee goals.

“Whether that man is out there, I don’t know. But I think they need somebody who is proven and somebody who is proven and go on and be successful next year.”