Ten Hag reportedly let down by 3 Man Utd stars which led to sacking

Ten Hag reportedly led down by 3 Man Utd stars which led to sacking

Manchester United’s sacked manager Erik ten Hag reportedly felt let down by certain senior players.

Ten Hag was fired by the Red Devils on Monday, with assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy put in interim charge of the team.

Per Daily Star, Ten Hag is upset at the output of stars Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, and Antony in recent months.

Casemiro and Antony were signings made in Ten Hag’s first summer at the club, while Rashford never rediscovered his outstanding scoring form that he displayed in the Dutchman’s first season in charge.

Rashford has only scored once this season in the league, although he has often played in a wider, deeper role than he did under previous coaches.

Casemiro is a player United attempted to sell in the summer, but could not find any suitors.