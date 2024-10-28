Van Nistelrooy's role at Man Utd controversial with player clashes revealed

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is not without controversy.

The Dutchman was the assistant to Erik ten Hag, who has since lost his job as head coach.

Ten Hag is currently replaced by Van Nistelrooy, while the club searches for a permanent successor.

Per The Mail, there was talk of private clashes with his players when Van Nistelrooy was in charge of PSV Eindhoven.

While he did win two cup trophies, he eventually left the club as he felt he was not ready for such a position.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf carried a story stating that many key players were unhappy about Van Nistelrooy and complained to PSV’s board about him.

