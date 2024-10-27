Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd announce Antony injury extent
Manchester United have confirmed an ankle injury for Antony.

The Brazil attacker suffered the setback in their Europa League draw at Fenerbahce on Thursday.

United have now announced Antony has suffered an ankle sprain.

The length of absence is yet to be declared, but the club says the injury "isn't as serious as first thought".

"It's really unlucky for him," United manager Erik ten Hag stated on Thursday night. "I feel real compassion for him, when he worked so hard in training.

"His training performances are that good that he deserved to come on. When you have to come off so quickly, that is really sad to see. Hopefully, it's not too bad, we have to wait 24 hours for what the assessment is."

