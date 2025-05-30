Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid (& Xabi) move to trump Liverpool for €150M Wirtz
Arsenal stunned by RB Leipzig asking price for Sesko
Delap to snub Man Utd, Newcastle and Forest in favour of Chelsea move this week
Gerrard set to reject Rangers job as he opts to stay in Saudi Arabia

Ten Hag pushes Bayer Leverkusen to raid Man Utd for wing duo

Paul Vegas
Ten Hag pushes Bayer Leverkusen to raid Man Utd for wing duo
Ten Hag pushes Bayer Leverkusen to raid Man Utd for wing duoAction Plus
New Bayer Leverkusen coach Erik ten Hag is planning a raid on former club Manchester United.

The Dutchman was named new Bayer coach this week and is already lining up a move for United's wantaway winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ten Hag is also keen on Antony, who has revived his career on-loan at Real Betis since January from United.

Kicker says Bayer are targeting both wingers and will have the cash to meet United's price for the pair with the sale of Florian Wirtz imminent.

Napoli are also interested in Garnacho, with Antony wanted by Betis in a permanent deal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGarnacho AlejandroAntonyManchester UnitedBayer LeverkusenBetisBundesligaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Prem clubs in Bisseck battle; Barcelona cold on Man Utd target Tah; Kim back in Serie A?
Antony: I'm ready for semi; I want to make history with Real Betis
Real Betis attacker Antony takes dig at Man Utd