Ten Hag pushes Bayer Leverkusen to raid Man Utd for wing duo

New Bayer Leverkusen coach Erik ten Hag is planning a raid on former club Manchester United.

The Dutchman was named new Bayer coach this week and is already lining up a move for United's wantaway winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Ten Hag is also keen on Antony, who has revived his career on-loan at Real Betis since January from United.

Kicker says Bayer are targeting both wingers and will have the cash to meet United's price for the pair with the sale of Florian Wirtz imminent.

Napoli are also interested in Garnacho, with Antony wanted by Betis in a permanent deal.