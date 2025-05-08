Tribal Football
Antony: I'm ready for semi; I want to make history with Real Betis
Antony admits he wants to make history with Real Betis.

The Brazil attacker, on-loan from Manchester United, is set to feature tonight against Fiorentina in the second-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal.

Betis lead the aggregate score 2-1 and Antony said: "When I arrived at Betis, I wanted to make history, fight for these goals. I am very happy to play a semifinal with the Betis shirt. I am physically and mentally prepared for the match.

"I had some great moments at Ajax, but physically and mentally I feel good, I'm happy here... I think I'm having the best moment of my life.

"It would be a dream come true for the club (to win the ECL) and I want to write my name in the history of Betis."

On coach Manuel Pellegrini, Antony also said: "I am very grateful for the trust and opportunity he has given me."

On his future, Antony added: "I don't know what will happen at the end of the season, but I just know that I'm very happy here."

