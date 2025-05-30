Tribal Football
Ruben Amorim promises 'space' for Man United youngsters

Man United manager Ruben Amorim insisted the club's young stars "will have space in our team" following their 3-1 comeback win over Hong Kong.

Amorim’s side are currently on a mini tour of Asia in an attempt to claw back some funds following their worst season in recent memory.

They came up against Hong Kong on Friday, coming back from 1-0 down thanks to a brace from wonderkids Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven.

Speaking after the game, Amorim insisted the club’s young stars have a clear pathway into the first team, giving young midfielder Jim Thwaites praise.

He said: "I really like the kids. I think Jimmy (Thwaites), in the last 15 minutes, as a midfielder, he wants to play. It doesn't matter how many minutes. These kind of young kids are really important. They will have space in our team."

