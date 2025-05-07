Real Betis attacker Antony takes dig at Man Utd
Real Betis attacker Antony has taken a dig at parent club Manchester United.
The Brazil international joined Betis in January on-loan to the end of the season.
And Antony admits leaving Old Trafford was the best decision of his career, stating: "The best decision I’ve ever made was coming to Betis.
"I’m happy — and when I’m happy, things go well."
"I don't know what's going to happen"
While Betis management have been open about keeping hold of Antony, he also concedes: "The future? It's very early; I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm very happy here.
"I've found myself enjoying football. It's crazy right now, although I know how talented I am, so I prioritised going where I knew I'd be happy, even though I had better offers."