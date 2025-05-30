DONE DEAL: Liverpool sign Frimpong just hours after announcing Alexander-Arnold departure

Liverpool have now signed Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong just hours after announcing that Trent Alexander-Arnold will depart the club.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold heading to Real Madrid, sporting director Richard Hughes and director Michael Edwards have acted fast in replacing him with one of the most talented fullbacks in Europe. The Reds wasted no time in identifying Leverkusen’s Frimpong as a worthy heir for the future in a move that has moved rapidly over the last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frimpong spoke to the club website just hours after the side revealed that Alexander-Arnold will depart the club in what is a swift move from the Premier League champions.

“It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer.

“For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, (speaking to) my agents: ‘Just get this done.’

“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together.

“I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”

The Dutchman also opened up on manager Arne Slot who already has the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk as he revealed how excited he is to get started ahead of the new season.

“I spoke to the manager a few times,” he said. “He sounds very positive. He says I can bring a lot of energy and my qualities, my speed.

“Especially when a manager is talking positively about you, it gives you very good confidence that he believes in you. I’ve had good conversations with him.

“I’m really excited (to work with Arne Slot). Even when I was at (the) national team, some of the Feyenoord boys would tell me about him and be like, ‘He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.’ Things like this.

“So, I’ve always heard good things about the coach. Now he’s going to be my coach, so I’m excited for that.”

Frimpong will join Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili when the transfer window opens on June 1st in Slot’s first signings of the summer. Liverpool also have agreed personal terms with Milos Kerkez who’ll supersede Andy Robertson at left-back and are in late stage talks with Leverkusen’s star Florian Wirtz in what is shaping up to be a magnificent rebuild as the club attempt to defend their title next year.