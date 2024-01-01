Ten Hag and new-look Man Utd staff to be secured in days

Ten Hag and new-look Man Utd staff to be secured in days

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and his new-look backroom team are days away from being settled.

Ten Hag is set to sign a new deal to 2027 and is due to add Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake to his staff.

Advertisement Advertisement

United hero Van Nistelrooy will return after a spell in charge of PSV, with Hake to join after being head coach of Go Ahead Eagles last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Exclusive story confirmed: Man United will add Ruud van Nistelrooy and René Hake from Go Ahead Eagles to their new backroom staff.

"Erik ten Hag will sign new contract in the next days, all agreed and 100% done as revealed earlier this week."