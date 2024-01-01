Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Burnley in talks with Bellamy, Parker about manager's job

Burnley in talks with Bellamy, Parker about manager's job
Burnley in talks with Bellamy, Parker about manager's job
Burnley in talks with Bellamy, Parker about manager's jobAction Plus
Burnley are deciding between Craig Bellamy and Scott Parker for their next manager.

The Clarets were hoping to convince ex-PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy to take the job.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Dutchman appears as though he is returning to Manchester United as assistant coach.

Per The Mirror and other sources, both Bellamy and Parker have a chance at the job.

Bellamy is in interim charge, as he was assistant to Vincent Kompany last season.

However, Parker is one who the club’s board admires, which stands him in good stead.

Mentions
ChampionshipParker ScottBellamy Craigvan Nistelrooy RuudBurnleyPSVManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Van Nistelrooy emerges as Burnley candidate
Van Nistelrooy convinced about Man Utd return after Ten Hag talks
Man Utd contact Van Nistelrooy about joining Ten Hag staff