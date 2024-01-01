Burnley in talks with Bellamy, Parker about manager's job

Burnley are deciding between Craig Bellamy and Scott Parker for their next manager.

The Clarets were hoping to convince ex-PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy to take the job.

However, the Dutchman appears as though he is returning to Manchester United as assistant coach.

Per The Mirror and other sources, both Bellamy and Parker have a chance at the job.

Bellamy is in interim charge, as he was assistant to Vincent Kompany last season.

However, Parker is one who the club’s board admires, which stands him in good stead.