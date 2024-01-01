Man Utd in talks with Go Ahead Eagles coach Hake (& Ruud)

Manchester United are in the process of hiring two new first team coaches this summer.

The Red Devils are bringing in club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as a first team coach.

In addition, they are pushing to finalize a deal for Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake.

Both will work under manager Erik ten Hag, but will bring a lot of experience and know-how.

One coach who will leave is Benni McCarthy, whose contract is up, but the futures of Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren are less clear.

United have backed Ten Hag after he won the FA Cup and are likely to renew his contract.