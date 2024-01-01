Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Hake in frame to replace Van der Gaag at Man Utd

Hake in frame to replace Van der Gaag at Man Utd
Hake in frame to replace Van der Gaag at Man Utd
Hake in frame to replace Van der Gaag at Man UtdAction Plus
Manchester United are moving closer to adding Dutch coach Rene Hake to Erik ten Hag's backroom staff.

The Red Devils are set to give Ten Hag a new contract with slightly different terms to his previous deal.Per The Mirror and other sources, the current Go Ahead Eagles manager Hake will join as an assistant.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also linking up with United’s coaching staff is former striker and ex-PSV Eindhoven coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Ten Hag's current assistants, Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren, now face uncertain futures.

There are suggestions that Van der Gaag may want to pursue a career in management of his own.

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan der Gaag MitchellManchester UnitedG.A. EaglesEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd in talks with Go Ahead Eagles coach Hake (& Ruud)
Anderlecht using Danish connection to convince Man Utd veteran Eriksen
Borussia Dortmund targeting Newcastle winger Minteh