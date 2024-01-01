Hake in frame to replace Van der Gaag at Man Utd

Manchester United are moving closer to adding Dutch coach Rene Hake to Erik ten Hag's backroom staff.

The Red Devils are set to give Ten Hag a new contract with slightly different terms to his previous deal.Per The Mirror and other sources, the current Go Ahead Eagles manager Hake will join as an assistant.

Also linking up with United’s coaching staff is former striker and ex-PSV Eindhoven coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Ten Hag's current assistants, Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren, now face uncertain futures.

There are suggestions that Van der Gaag may want to pursue a career in management of his own.