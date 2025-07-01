Prem trio interested in Mainz striker Weiper

Mainz striker Nelson Weiper is attracting major interest from the Premier League.

Weiper helped Germany reach the final of the U21 Euros, where they were beaten by England.

The Sun says Tottenham, Brentford and West Ham are all interested in the centre-forward.

The Premier League trio had scouts posted in Slovakia to follow Weiper's progress in the tournament.

Mainz rate Weiper at £12m plus bonuses and also in contact are Cesc Fabregas' Como.