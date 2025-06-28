Mbeumo informs Brentford and Spurs: I want Man Utd

Bryan Mbeumo has told Brentford he wants to join Manchester United.

The Cameroon striker has done the same when communicating with Tottenham, which have expressed interest in signing him.

Advertisement Advertisement

United had a second offer rising to £62.5m rejected by Brentford on Friday.

However, Mbeumo has made it clear to the Bees that he wishes to leave for Old Trafford in the coming days.

The Sun says the move should be completed next week after June 30 when United's Profit & Sustainability ledger is cleared.

A medical, however, is yet to be scheduled for the forward.