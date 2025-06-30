Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham prepare bid for West Ham midfielder Kudus
Tottenham prepare bid for West Ham midfielder Kudus
Tottenham are preparing a move for West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international is prepared to leave West Ham this summer, with interest arriving from Chelsea, Newcastle and the Saudi Pro League.

However, talkSPORT says Tottenham are also keen and ready to launch a bid for Kudus.

Kudus can leave the Irons for the first ten days of July for a set fee of £85m.

However, Spurs would prefer to talk down the buyout clause to a more affordable fee.

