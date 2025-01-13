Talks begin between Man Utd and Tottenham for Rashford with big fee expected

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Premier League side Tottenham are the latest club said to be interested in Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United forward is being shopped around by the club and his advisors this winter.

Rashford is no longer wanted by United boss Ruben Amorim, with AC Milan and Juventus among the teams linked to his signing.

The Independent reports that informal talks have taken place between Rashford and Spurs.

The North London club are aware that United will not make it easy for a Premier League club to sign the forward.

They will expect a big fee, or if it is a loan they will ask for all his wages to be covered.

