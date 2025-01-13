AC Milan confident as Rashford camp consider four formal proposals

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
AC Milan remain confident of landing Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford this month.

TMW says Rashford's camp, along with United, are discussing four offers on the table. All proposals are for an initial loan, with some including an option to buy.

Along with Milan, Barcelona, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also in contact with Rashford's camp.

However, inside Casa Milan there remains a great confidence that the market will close with Rashford in the Rossonero colours.

Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic said over the weeked: “I know Rashford very well, I played with him when he was young. Now he is a man, he is confirmed as a great footballer.

"He is a Manchester player, I don't know if it takes much to convince him, everyone wants to play for Milan. It is a difficult operation, we haven't spoken to him yet. Let's see if we speak to each other.”

