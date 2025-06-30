Szoboszlai's agent: I haven't thought about Dominik's career for quite a long time...

Dominik Szoboszlai's agent has spoken out about the Liverpool midfielder's career and his future at the club.

Szoboszlai’s agent, Matyas Esterhazy, was asked by M4 Sport what he thinks about the Hungarian international’s future after the arrival of Florian Wirtz from Bayern Leverkusen, which will threaten his place in the side heading into the new season.

"I haven't thought ahead about Dominik's career for quite a long time. He almost reached the point of being a key member of the team that won the Premier League. The club is working on very significant developments, it wants to be more and more successful, and to be a part of it is fantastic.

"I am neither afraid of nor interested in this question or suggestion (of Florian Wirtz). Since the age of 16, Dominik has been in an environment where competition is fundamental. I have never seen a Premier League-winning club that does not want to develop, and does not sign top players.

"I'm sure the two of them will be together on the pitch in some way. Of course, I don't have to put together the team, one of the best coaches in the world sits on the Liverpool bench (in Arne Slot), he has a lot more information than me. I hope that Dominik will jump this step and become more and more successful with the constantly developing team.

While there is a chance Szoboszlai sees less game time in major fixtures due to the £116.5M record-breaking signing, Esterhazy is not phased and says that the midfielder should be a role model to many due to what he has already established.

"If anyone has a feeling of lack after what Dominik achieved by the age of 24, blame yourself. If what Dominik has achieved is a success enough for someone in today's Hungary, then he is a happy person, he has every reason to applaud him and gain motivation.

"I always tell my own son to look up to people like that, to draw strength from the path, attitude and work ethic of such people. It's much better to pull in this direction than to write negative comments about the lives of people who are otherwise much more successful than you."

The German international’s arrival is sure to ruffle some feathers but it will also raise the performance levels of players such as Szoboszlai who will have to up their game under Slot if they want to consistently feature in the first team. Szoboszlai has played 94 games in the two years since signing for Liverpool, including 49 in Slot’s maiden campaign at Anfield. His place in the side looks safe despite Wirtz’s arrival which will only excite fans even more.