Liverpool ready to offer winger in Marc Guehi deal

Liverpool are reportedly ready offer young winger Ben Doak to Crystal Palace as they step up their pursuit of centre-back Marc Guehi.

The Premier League champions are looking to sign a new central defender following the imminent sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Doak, 19, following an impressive loan at Middlesbrough.

As it happens, Liverpool want to add Guehi, 24, to their already impressive backline and would be willing to send Doak to Palace as a make weight.

Liverpool aren’t the only Premier League side interested in the England international, however. Chelsea, Newcastle, and Man United have all been linked.