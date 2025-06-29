Klopp: Wirtz must handle pressure of record Liverpool price-tag

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Florian Wirtz will have to learn how to live with his record price-tag.

The Germany attacker has left Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool for a fee rising to £126m - a British record.

Klopp told De Welt: "There's no question about it, it's an insane sum, and one that a player at Liverpool is aware of if things don't go well for two or three games.

"We all agree that we're talking about a great player here. I know I once said that I'm out if we pay 100 million euros for a player. But the world is changing. That's just the way the market is.

"I don't know exactly which position Arne (Slot) has Florian in mind for.

"He's an outstanding player who can give any club something great. Whether he'll make the reigning English champions even better remains to be seen."