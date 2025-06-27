Liverpool chairman Werner on hiring Slot: He is not trying to be the next Jurgen Klopp!

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has spoken about manager Arne Slot and how the board decided to hire him.

When Slot was introduced as Jurgen Klopp’s successor in 2024, nobody expected him to lift the Premier League in his first season in charge. The return of former chief executive Michael Edwards and the appointment of Richard Hughes as Liverpool’s new sporting director were welcome additions to a setup that has proven to be world-class.

Werner spoke to the Liverpool Echo about hiring Slot and the work that went into finding all about him, as well as the other candidates which will have included world class managers from all over the planet.

“We looked at it as an opportunity and what was so special about Arne was, I have often said he is very authentic and he is not trying to be the next Jurgen Klopp, the next Pep Guardiola, he is his own man and he is going to approach the club in his own sincere and thoughtful way,” he explained.

“John (Henry), Mike (Gordon, FSG president) and I, we read all the reports about the various people who might be interviewed for the job, but I can tell you the research that went into finding Arne was really impressive and he was Michael and Richard's first choice.”

Werner then revealed the extensive research the board did on a lot of managers including Slot in which all signs indicated towards hiring the Dutchman.

"They did a lot of impressive background research on him, what he had done previously and they had good interviews with him and he was the first choice.

“I didn't know who he was but we were confident their thoughtfulness would achieve success.

“Now I think not a lot of people felt he would come in and win the Premier League this year but we did feel we would be in the top four."

With Arne Slot having only added Federico Chiesa to his squad last summer, Premier League title success was not on the agenda but Werner, much like many fans and rival sides were shocked by the Reds who cruised to the title thanks to Slot’s genius. As the new season approaches many fans will expect the same as Slot tries to break Klopp’s one title win in just two seasons.