Jurgen Klopp sends Florian Writz warning to Liverpool after £116m deal

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned the £116 million fee they spent on Florian Wirtz will put a target on his back next season.

Klopp was full of praise for the 22-year-old, calling him an ‘outstanding player’ but warned Liverpool about his ‘insane’ price tag.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to German outlet Welt, the now head of global football operations at Red Bull accepted that £100+ fees are becoming the norm.

"There's no question about it, it's an insane sum, and one that a player at Liverpool is aware of if things don't go well for two or three games.” He said.

"We all agree that we're talking about a great player here. I know I once said that I'm out if we pay 100 million euros for a player. But the world is changing. That's just the way the market is.

"He's an outstanding player who can give any club something great. Whether he'll make the reigning English champions even better remains to be seen."