Szoboszlai explains big difference between Klopp and Slot at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has opened up about former boss Jurgen Klopp and new manager Arne Slot and the tactical changes made in the managerial switch.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League after winning six out of their opening seven games and despite the success the Hungarian says a lot has changed at the club in terms of tactics and the way the team is managed.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "With Jurgen we would win the ball and go directly to the goal and score, which was actually working. But now there is a difference that we have more of the ball, are more calm and build up from behind.

"Jurgen was the 12th man. If he could, he would run on to the pitch and do some tackles or whatever. The new manager is more calm. He knows that what we plan will work out somehow if we do it."

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson also explained the differences between the two managers which he admits helps him as a player when playing out from the back.

"Arne is a manager that likes to create from behind a lot with short passes to create spaces where we can hurt the opponent," he said. "For me it didn't change too much, but I think for the team it changes a little bit more the formation. But for me it's been great - I have more players to play together closer to me.

"If we can do that with consistency, if we can do that in every game, in an intense way, defending really good, being compact, I think we can achieve great things for the season."

Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge for a clash with Chelsea next Sunday and their new tactical style will be on full display once again as they try to extend their lead at the top of the table.