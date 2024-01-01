Tribal Football
Szoboszlai aims to win the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool
Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai has opened up about the goals he sets for himself.

The midfielder has been working on improving his game every season to become a more productive team player.

As he is in his second season at the club, Hungary captain wants to continue being a mainstay in the team.

Szoboszlai told Men in Blazers during a recent interview: “I want to win the Champions League. When I was a kid, first I wanted to hear the anthem on the field, then I wanted to score.

“Then I wanted to be a national-team player, then I wanted to be a captain of the national team. I did all of them.

“Now, as I’m playing in the Premier League of course I want to win the Premier League with Liverpool. And I want to win the Champions League as well. So, I have big goals but I put goals to myself that are realistic.”

