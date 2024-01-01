WATCH: Chelsea ace Jackson shoves Morato in face during Forest brawl

Tribal Football
Footage of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson clashing with Nottingham Forest defender Morato has emerged.

Near the end of Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Forest, a major brawl was sparked on the touchline involving both sets of players and staff.

And footage has emerged showing Jackson, then having been substituted, shoving Morato in the face.

There is now a threat of Jackson being banned in a retrospective action, with his action set to be investigated by authorities.

Chelsea will resume their season after the international break with a clash against top-of-the-table Liverpool.

 

