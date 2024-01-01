Mac Allister joins up with Argentina squad as Liverpool receive injury boost

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has now joined up with the Argentina squad despite suffering an injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Mac Allister was substituted at half-time at Selhurst Park on Saturday with manager Arne Slot giving a worrying update on the midfield star.

“What is the exact situation – can he go to Argentina, can he go and play over there? That’s difficult for me to tell you now.”

Now, however it has been confirmed that the 25 year old is fit enough to travel with the international squad with him posting an image on social media of him landing in Miami to join up with the team.

Argentina face Venezuela and Bolivia in two huge World Cup qualifiers this week as the reigning champions aim to continue their fantastic form and finish top of the qualifying table ready for the 2026 tournament.

This is a huge injury boost ahead of the club’s clash with Chelsea in the next Premier League fixture especially after it was revealed that goalkeeper Alisson will miss a number of games after he picked up a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace.

Caoimhin Kelleher will likely replace the Brazilian despite Vitezslav Jaros keeping a clean sheet as he took Alisson’s place on Saturday as the reds cruised to a 1-0 victory thanks to an early Diogo Jota strike.