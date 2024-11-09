Sweden coach Tomasson: Gyokeres? The whole package. He's a tractor, strong as hell!

Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson rates Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as the complete centre-forward.

With the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Arsenal all following the Swede, Tomasson is convinced he can handle any big club move.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "He has the whole package. He's a tractor, strong as hell. He's a first-class finisher.

"He's brilliant, isn't he? He scored three goals on Tuesday, a few days before he scored four. I think he scored 23 goals in 16 games. If you add up his four goals and four assists for Sweden, he suddenly reaches 27 goals. It's amazing.

"If we speak first of its qualities. He is an incredible scorer, he can create spaces and chances for his teammates, his moves behind the line of defense are excellent and are among the best in the world."