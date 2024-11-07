Sweden coach Tomasson: Fantastic Gyokeres can play for any club in the world

Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson says Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is capable of playing for any team in the world.

The Sweden international, after his hat-trick in Sporting's Champions League win against Manchester City, is being linked with the likes of Manchester United, PSG and Arsenal.

Tomasson told Fotbollskanalen: "He is fantastic. He scored three goals yesterday and just a few days earlier he scored four goals.

"I think he's already scored 23 goals in 16 games, and if you add his four goals and four assists in the national team, that's 27 goals. It's fantastic.

"He is a top class striker. He showed it yesterday, he shows it every week. He is in a very big club now and I think he can play in any club in the whole world."