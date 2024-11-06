Gyokeres price tag interests Man Utd; Arsenal; Chelsea and several other elite sides

Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres could be on the market for around £63 million in the summer.

The Swedish forward has become one of the hottest properties in Europe this season.

Not only is Gyokeres scoring for fun in Portugal, but he is also impressing in the Champions League.

Per The Sun, he is believed to have a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting that he can leave for the aforementioned sum.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and other top European sides will all be circling at that figure.

United are bringing in Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim to take charge of their team from November 11th.