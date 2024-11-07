Man Utd and Arsenal just two of many clubs wanting to sign Sporting star Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Three Premier League clubs are set to go head to head for Victor Gyokeres in the summer.

The Swedish forward has become one of the most sought after players in the sport.

Gyokeres is enjoying himself at Sporting CP, scoring for fun in the league and Champions League.

Per The Sun, Chelsea and Arsenal are set to join Manchester United in wanting to sign Gyokeres.

Sporting have a gentleman’s agreement with the player to sell him for around £63M.

All interested clubs would be willing to pay such a sum, which means that convincing the player to move is the final hurdle.

