Staveley says she was "devastated" to lose her seat in the Newcastle boardroom

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has spoken for the first time about her departure from St James' Park and how she is saddened to leave.

Staveley has admitted that it was best that she left the Magpies despite having mixed feelings about her exit after the Saudi Arabia backers PIF have acquired more of a share in the club.

Speaking to The Athletic expressed how close she was to the club and how tough it was to leave.

"I’m devastated. It’s such a wonderful club, so it feels very bittersweet. It has become part of my DNA, something you love so much and don’t want to let go.

“It’s very painful. I’m heartbroken not to be there because I love the club more than anything; the fans, the community, everything.”

"And I would wish to be there every day, but it’s also not fair. The club’s management team need to have the chance to deliver their business plan. We did a great job and it’s been a privilege to be part of it, but they need to be left to do their jobs, too.”

"Maybe we were right for Newcastle for those few years. Maybe that’s what they needed.”

She also admitted that she feared Anthony Gordon or Alexander Isak may be sold to free up finances for the club.

"I knew what was coming in terms of me leaving but the fans and PIF deserved every focus of mine. Had I left before (the PSR deadline) and we’d breached, then that would have been bad. It was very, very difficult, but I was determined to make sure Darren has a clear runway.

"My biggest concern was that we’d lose Alex (Isak) or Anthony (Gordon) because Liverpool chased him and both are extraordinary players. Negotiating is tough because you have to pretend it means nothing to you when it means everything."