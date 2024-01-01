Newcastle chief Eales adamant about Gordon plans

Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales has spoken about the club’s intentions with Anthony Gordon.

The winger has been labeled as not for sale by the Magpies this summer.

With the England international attracting interest from Liverpool, rumors had circled that he may be off to Anfield.

"In the end, we had to do the deals that were right for the club (PSR wise), that made us compliant," Eales told Chronicle Live.

"So, from that perspective, we did what we had to do.

"But we kept what I would say are our core players, the type of players like Isak, Gordon, Bruno, Joelinton - those players who are our core.

"Now it's a case of OK, with that new cycle ahead of us now, how can we look to strengthen? How can we look to go to the next level?"

Asked if Gordon was staying, he added: “Yes!”