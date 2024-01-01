Liverpool rethink bid plans for Newcastle winger Gordon

Tribal Football
Liverpool are considering a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Agents for the England winger offered him to Liverpool before the Euros, but the Reds offered a lukewarm response at the time.

However, the Sunday World says Liverpool are now considering a serious move for Gordon.

And a bid is being prepared, which could drop on Newcastle's desk this week.

For his part, Gordon has privately admitted he'd welcome the chance to move to Anfield, despite his Everton background.  

